Podziemski (knee) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins (personal) are both set to return to action Wednesday, which will bring Golden State's full roster to health for the first time since the end of November. Before a two-game absence due to knee soreness, the rookie was averaging 7.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 34.1 percent from the field in 29.8 minutes across five starts after the All-Star break.