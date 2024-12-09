Share Video

Podziemski isn't starting Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski will come off the bench for the first time since Nov. 25 as the Warriors elect to roll out a new starting five. Buddy Hield will step into the starting shooting guard spot and Gary Payton gets the nod at small forward in Andrew Wiggins' (ankle) place.

