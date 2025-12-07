Podziemski will come off the bench Saturday against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Podziemski is coming off a dud with six points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes against the 76ers on Thursday. The Warriors are in need of a spark and will turn to Pat Spencer and Buddy Hield in the backcourt.