Podziemski is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Jazz on Saturday.

Podziemski drew the start against the Thunder on Friday and had a productive outing, but he'll come off the bench Saturday due to the return of Stephen Curry (ankle). Podziemski has scored in double digits in 10 of his last 12 outings, and over that span he has averaged 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 threes over 26.4 minutes per game.