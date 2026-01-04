Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Coming off bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Jazz on Saturday.
Podziemski drew the start against the Thunder on Friday and had a productive outing, but he'll come off the bench Saturday due to the return of Stephen Curry (ankle). Podziemski has scored in double digits in 10 of his last 12 outings, and over that span he has averaged 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 threes over 26.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Productive in spot start•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting sans Curry•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drains five threes off bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Available Sunday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Probable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Records eight rebounds in win•