Podziemski is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Bulls on Saturday, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Podziemski has been in the Warriors' starting lineup for the last two games, but he will come off the bench Saturday as the newly acquired Jimmy Butler makes his Golden State debut. Podziemski averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 26.5 minutes per game over his last eight outings.