Podziemski won't start Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Stephen Curry (illness) returning from a three-game absence Tuesday, Podziemski will slide to the second unit. Over four games off the bench this season, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest.