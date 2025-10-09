Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Coming off bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski drew the start in Golden State's preseason opener, posting eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals across 18 minutes. However, he'll revert to a bench role Wednesday, as Al Horford steps into the first unit.
