Podziemski will return to a reserve role in Friday's game versus the Bulls, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Podziemski replaced Andrew Wiggins as a starter in the previous game, but Wiggins is returning to the starting five in Chicago. The rookie guard has averaged 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 21.5 minutes in 22 games off the bench this season.