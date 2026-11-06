Podziemski provided nine points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 win over the Heat.

Podziemski struggled to find his shooting touch but contributed in several other categories while logging the most minutes of any Golden State player. The fourth-year guard added two triples and a pair of defensive stats, helping compensate for his single-digit scoring output. His substantial workload and versatility provide a useful fantasy floor, though his offensive production remains inconsistent.