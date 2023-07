Podziemski posted 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 30 minutes of Saturday's 108-101 loss to the Raptors.

Podziemski's shooting struggles continued Saturday as he failed to connect on any of his four attempts from beyond the arc and shot 30.8 percent from the field. Despite his poor shooting, Podziemski displayed plenty to like as a facilitator and defender throughout Summer League.