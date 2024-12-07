Podziemski closed with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 107-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

Podziemski has started in Golden State's last five games but hasn't recorded 15 or more points in his last five outings, and he hasn't even reached the 10-point plateau in his last two. However, he remains valuable in fantasy due to his across-the-board contributions. Over that five-game stretch, Podziemski is averaging 10.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He's expected to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.