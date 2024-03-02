Podziemski (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Podziemski and Stephen Curry (knee) are both questionable, so the Warriors' backcourt depth could be tested against the best team in the NBA, especially with Andrew Wiggins (personal) still away from the team. If Podziemski can't suit up again, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Gary Payton would be candidates for increased playing time.