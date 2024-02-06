Podziemski amassed 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-98 victory over the Nets.

Getting his 12th start of the season with Andrew Wiggins (ankle) sidelined, Podziemski delivered his sixth career double-double and fourth in the last nine games. The rookie has emerged as a key rotation piece for the Warriors after being selected 19th overall in the 2023 Draft, and during that nine-game stretch the Santa Clara product is averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 boards and 4.6 assists while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.