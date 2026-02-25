Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Double-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski had 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans.
For the second straight game, Podziemski pulled down 15 rebounds, matching his career-best mark. He continues to step up for the shorthanded Warriors, and his fantasy upside is trending up while Stephen Curry continues to nurse his knee injury.
