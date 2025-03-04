Podziemski recorded 19 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-101 victory over the Hornets.

Podziemski recorded his second double-double of the campaign in Monday's win. He continues to trend in the right direction for Golden State, posting eighth-round value in nine-category formats over his last 10 games with averages of 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.