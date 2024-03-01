Podziemski (knee) won't play in Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Podziemski has been downgraded from doubtful to out Friday due to right knee soreness. Klay Thompson, Gary Payton and Chris Paul are all candidates to receive increased playing time in the rookie guard's absence. Podziesmki's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Boston.
