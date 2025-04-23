Podziemski (illness) is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Rockets on Wednesday.
Podziemski was a late addition to the injury report just hours before the Game 2 tipoff. The 22-year-old was productive in multiple facets during the Game 1 win, tallying 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. If he's ruled out, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton are candidates to start in his place Wednesday.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Plays supporting role in win•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Efficient 19 points with full line•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Stays hot despite loss•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drops 26 points in victory•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drills eight three-pointers in win•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Erupts for big line•