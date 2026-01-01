Podziemski finished with 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 132-125 victory over the Hornets.

The five three-pointers tied his season high, a mark Podziemski last hit Dec. 7 against the Bulls. Through 13 games (two starts) in December, the third-year guard has averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 boards, 3.6 assists and 2.2 threes in 26.1 minutes.