Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drawing spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski is starting Wednesday's game against the Heat, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Podziemski will step into the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 9 while Stephen Curry nurses an ankle injury. Podziemski has started eight times so far this season and has tallied double figures in the scoring column in five of those contests.
