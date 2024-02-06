Podziemski is starting Monday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski gets the nod at shooting guard due to the absence of Andrew Wiggins (ankle). Klay Thompson will move to small forward as a result of this lineup change.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Solid in supporting role•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Racks up 14 dimes in win•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Back to bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting against 76ers•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Battling illness•