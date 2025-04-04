Podziemski provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 8-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 victory over the Lakers.
Podziemski's eight three-pointers marked a career high for the standout guard, who bounced back after a poor showing against the Grizzlies. The tepid game against Memphis marked his only single-digit scoring total since returning from a five-game absence. Although Podziemski's three-point conversion rate for the season isn't great, he's converted 51.7 of his attempts over the past eight games.
