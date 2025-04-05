Podziemski recorded 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 118-104 win over the Nuggets.

Podziemski followed up his second-best scoring total of the season with another excellent line against the Nuggets, who were short-handed without Jamal Murray's (hamstring) services. Although the Santa Clara product cam off the bench to begin the season, he now has a firm hold on a spot with the first unit. Aside from a recent five-game absence, Podziemski has made 18 consecutive starts.