Podziemski recorded a team-high 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 144-93 loss to Memphis.

Andrew Wiggins was the only Golden State starter to score more than five points as the team was on the wrong end of the most lopsided result in the NBA this season. Podziemski snapped a stretch of five straight games scoring in single digits with the performance, and the 21 points were a season high for the second-year guard. While his over offensive production has been inconsistent, he has at least been reliable as a three-and-D player of late. Over the last eight games, Podziemski is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.1 steals in 26.4 minutes a contest.