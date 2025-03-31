Podziemski chipped in 27 points (9-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 148-106 victory over the Spurs.

Podziemski did all his damage in 27 minutes of this blowout win, finishing two points shy of his season-high mark (29). Podziemski is trending in the right direction, returning sixth-round value in nine-category formats over his last six games with 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.5 three-pointers.