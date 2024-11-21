Podziemski went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Hawks after being hit in the face, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski suffered a broken nose in the preseason and was forced to wear a mask for several weeks, making Wednesday's incident of concern. Podziemski remained down on the floor for several minutes before getting up and heading back to the locker room. While he's out, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton could see some extra minutes.