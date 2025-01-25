Podziemski (abdomen) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Podziemski had missed 12 games due to a right abdominal strain, but he returned Thursday against the Bulls and finished that game with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes in a 131-106 win. He's not quite 100 percent healed, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to likely play through it Saturday.
