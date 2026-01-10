Podziemski ended Friday's 137-103 victory over the Kings with 14 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes.

Podziemski was quiet for most of the night, but he came alive in the fourth quarter with 12 points, six of which came from the charity stripe. Friday broke Podziemski's three-game streak of not reaching double-digit points, so his fourth-quarter burst could be the spark he needs provide more scoring consistency off the Warriors' bench. He is averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals over 27.1 minutes per game this season.