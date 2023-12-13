Podziemski racked up 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Suns.

Podziemski has enjoyed a usage increase over the past couple of weeks, and the rookie converted the first double-double of his career in only 29 minutes. The Santa Clara product is buried on the depth chart behind some big names, but consistent production off the bench is sorely needed. His fantasy stock will be on the rise in weeks to come.