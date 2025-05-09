Podziemski logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

With Stephen Curry (hamstring) sidelined, Podziemski was one of five Warriors who scored in double figures Thursday. It was the first time the young guard cracked double digits in the scoring column since Game 6 against the Rockets. The Santa Clara product is averaging 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game in this second-round series, shooting 31.3 percent from the floor and 22.2 percent from deep. Curry is expected to miss at least two more games.