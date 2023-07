Podziemski posted 10 points (3-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 94-86 loss to the Pelicans.

Podziemski struggled to find his shot, but was impressive distributing the ball and continued to rebound at a high level at the guard position. He has been outshined offensively thus far by Lester Quinones, but he has shown flashes of playmaking and rebounding ability as well as an ability to generate turnovers on the defensive end.