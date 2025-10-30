The Warriors announced Thursday that they have exercised the fourth-year team option on Podziemski's contract.

The move keeps the guard under team control for the 2026-27 campaign. Podziemski has been settling in as a key member of the Golden State backcourt over the past two years, and he has averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest over five games (three starts) this season.