Podziemski (rest) and the Warriors agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The deal is a fully guaranteed, rookie-scale contract extension that includes a mutual option for the 2031-32 season. Podziemski is coming off a 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged career highs in points (13.8) and three-pointers (1.9) while starting in 43 of 82 regular-season games. Podziemski figures to start alongside Stephen Curry (rest) in the backcourt to open the 2026-27 season, though that could change once Jimmy Butler (knee) is cleared to return, which likely won't be until the calendar flips to 2027.