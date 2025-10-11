Podziemski will start Sunday's exhibition against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (undisclosed), Moses Moody (calf), Jimmy Butler (personal) and Al Horford (rest) Sunday. Podziemski has been quiet in the preseason so far, posting averages of 6.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes across two appearances.