Podziemski (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Podziemski was previously listed as probable due to illness, but he's feeling well enough to suit up. The third-year guard should see significant usage Saturday due to the absence of Stephen Curry (knee). Podziemski is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 26.5 minutes per game this season.