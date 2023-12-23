Podziemski (back) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Podziemski suffered a back injury Tuesday against the Celtics and was in obvious pain, so it's a relief to see that he's able to play in this one. His workload will be even more secure too, as the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins (illness). The rookie guard is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in eight December games.