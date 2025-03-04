Podziemski was spotted limping to the locker room due to an apparent right knee injury suffered during Monday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter and was grabbing at his right knee following a shot attempt, per Slater. Buddy Hield and Gary Payton would get more looks if Podziemski is unable to return.
