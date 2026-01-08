Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Held to two points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski finished Wednesday's 120-113 win over Milwaukee with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes.
Podziemski continues to be a hit-or-miss fantasy asset off the bench for Golden State. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per contest. That places him outside the top-150 players in nine-category formats in that span.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Productive in spot start•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting sans Curry•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drains five threes off bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Available Sunday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Probable for Sunday•