Podziemski finished Wednesday's 120-113 win over Milwaukee with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes.

Podziemski continues to be a hit-or-miss fantasy asset off the bench for Golden State. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per contest. That places him outside the top-150 players in nine-category formats in that span.