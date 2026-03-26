Podziemski notched 22 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 victory over the Nets.

Making his 15th straight start in place of Stephen Curry (knee), Podziemski scored 20-plus points for the second straight game and the sixth time in 13 March contests. On the month, the third-year guard is averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.9 steals in 33.5 minutes.