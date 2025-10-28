Podziemski logged 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 131-118 win over Memphis.

The third-year guard made his third start in four games to begin the season and responded with his best scoring effort so far. Podziemski and Quinten Post have split the open spot in the starting five while 39-year-old Al Horford (toe) gets treated very gingerly in the early going, and the fact that the Warriors are 3-0 with the smaller alignment probably bodes well for Podziemski's workload. In those three starts, he's averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes a game.