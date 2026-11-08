Podziemski finished with 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 126-119 overtime win over the Magic.

Podziemski delivered efficient perimeter shooting and valuable defensive production while playing a season-high 39 minutes, but with his workload sitting firmly at around 33 minutes per game, his role on offense is pretty much set in stone as a multi-category contributor who can hit threes. His scoring ceiling still depends on shot volume in Golden State's offense, but his contributions in other categories are a nice boost, even if they are inconsistent at times.