Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Hops into starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Podziemski will make his 20th start of the season for Golden State, as the Warriors deal with a slew of injuries. As a starter, Podziemski is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.9 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Good to go Saturday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Probable for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Cleared to return•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Iffy to return Thursday•