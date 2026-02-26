default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Podziemski is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Memphis.

Podziemski will make his 20th start of the season for Golden State, as the Warriors deal with a slew of injuries. As a starter, Podziemski is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.9 minutes.

More News