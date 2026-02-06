Podziemski is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Suns due to illness, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Podziemski failed to check in during the second period but was spotted warming up ahead of the second half, so it appears he'll have a chance to return to Thursday's matchup. De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard would be in line for an increase in minutes if Podziemski is done for the night.