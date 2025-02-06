Podziemski is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Podziemski will make his first start since Dec. 6 as the short-handed Warriors endure the roster turnover from Wednesday's trade that landed Golden State Jimmy Butler. Until Butler arrives and is deemed available, Podziemski should be expected to remain in the first unit, giving him some short-term fantasy value.
