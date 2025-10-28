default-cbs-image
Podziemski is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Podziemski returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench Friday, following starts in the first two games of the season. By re-inserting the Santa Clara product into the opening five, the Warriors opt for a smaller look, sending Quinten Post back to the bench.

