Podziemski will start Saturday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Stephen Curry is getting the night off for rest, so Podziemski will join Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Dario Saric and Kevon Looney in the first unit. Podziemski has been in a slump, but he'll likely see a ton of usage Saturday. As a starter this season, the rookie holds averages of 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.