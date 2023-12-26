Podziemski notched 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and five steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 120-114 loss to the Nuggets.

Podziemski tallied a career-high five steals in the loss, scoring double-digits for the seventh time in the past nine games. He has been a top-60 player over the past two weeks, playing exclusively as a starter. The eventual return of Draymond Green (suspension) is going to have an impact, although it would make sense to keep Podziemski in the opening unit given the impact he has had of late. In case anyone is wondering, he is a must-roster player across all formats.