Podziemski amassed 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Lakers.

Podziemski did all the right things despite the loss, stepping up in the absence of Stephen Curry (undisclosed), Moses Moody (calf), Jimmy Butler (personal) and Al Horford (rest), who were all given the night off. All signs point to Podziemski building on what was a strong finish to the 2024-25 season, putting him firmly in the discussion as a late-round must-roster player.