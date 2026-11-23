Podziemski supplied 18 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 88-87 win over the Celtics.

Podziemski led Golden State in scoring and played a substantial role in snapping the team's five-game losing streak in a low-scoring contest where neither team reached 90 points -- a rarity in today's NBA. However, six turnovers and limited playmaking diminished an otherwise useful fantasy line. The heavy workload is encouraging, but his production remains stronger when he supplements perimeter scoring with his playmaking numbers. He should continue to see an expanded role on offense as long as Stephen Curry (abdomen) remains on the shelf, and he's scored at least 15 points in three of his last four contests.