Podziemski exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left leg injury in the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Clippers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Podziemski exited the game with 9:39 remaining in the opening quarter and required assistance walking to the locker room. If the 22-year-old shooting guard is unable to return, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.