Podziemski (undisclosed) went to the locker room during Monday's game against the Wizards, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what caused Podziemski to leave Monday's game, but he is back in the locker room being evaluated by trainers. Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga should see more playing time while Podziemski is sidelined.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Won't return Monday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Back on bench Monday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Posts another modest showing•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Posts 19 points with first unit•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Getting starting nod•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Fails to score in victory•